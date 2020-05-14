State cases increase by 827, to total 33,489

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 33,489. That’s 827 new cases in 24 hours.

(Yesterday, the Governor reported the reason for the large jumps are the labs that previously have not reported and are now reporting all their historic lab results electronically. We expect to see more labs across the state onboarding in a similar fashion as the state works to quickly ramp up testing across the state and ensure they has the most comprehensive data on testing.)

The state is reporting 36 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,351 deaths. Probable deaths caused by COVID-19 is 66. (Probable deaths are updated on Mondays.)

The total of presumed recovered as of 5/10 is 22,608. That’s 2,292 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. (Presumed recovered counts are updated on Mondays.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 719 cases, 3 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 60.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 550 cases, 8 more than yesterday. The state and TOHSEP are reporting 41 deaths. (Same as TOHSEP’s total from yesterday)

Statewide, there are 1,193 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 140 are on ventilators. That’s 1 fewer patient than yesterday, and 7 fewer patients on vents.

The state lab is reporting 10,752 tests* have been completed by their lab and 236,836 commercial tests* have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 247,588, which is 9,684 more than yesterday.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 508 state tests, 11 more than yesterday; and 4,668 commercial tests, 119 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 261 state tests, 2 more than yesterday; and 4,360 commercial tests, 142 more than yesterday.

*Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.