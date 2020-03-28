State cases rise 21 percent overnight

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 3315. That’s 569 new cases in just over 24 hours or a 21% rise.

Terrebonne Parish is now reporting 26 cases, 3 more since yesterday and no new deaths, with the total staying at 1.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 34, 4 more than yesterday, and no new deaths, with the total staying at 2.

There are 927 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 336 are on ventilators. That’s 154 more patients than yesterday, and 66 new patients on vents.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 18 new deaths, bringing the total to 137 deaths.

In total statewide, 2694 tests have been completed by the state lab and 22,467 tests have been reported to the state by commercial labs. That’s 3802 new tests that have been reported since yesterday’s numbers were released.

56 of our 64 parishes are now reporting cases.