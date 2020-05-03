State cases rise by 200; new total at 29,340

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 29,340. That’s 200 new cases in 24 hours.

The state is reporting 19 new deaths, bringing the total to 1,969 deaths. Probable deaths caused by COVID-19 is 43. (Probable deaths are updated weekly).

The total of presumed recovered as of 4/26 is 17,303. That’s 2,376 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. (Presumed recovered counts are updated weekly.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 669 cases, 3 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 52.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 459 cases, 3 more than yesterday. The state and TOHSEP are reporting 33 deaths, same as yesterday.

Statewide, there are 1,530 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 213 are on ventilators. That’s 15 fewer patients than yesterday, but 5 more patients on vents.

The state lab is reporting 8,351 tests* have been completed by their lab and 1167,809 commercial tests* have been performed (That’s 8,257 more commercial tests than reported yesterday, which leads us to believe there was a reporting glitch on Saturday). This brings the total of tests to 176,160.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 387 state tests, 8 more than yesterday; and 2,973 commercial tests, 123 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 247 state tests, 1 more than yesterday; and 2,600 commercial tests, 67 more than yesterday.

*Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.