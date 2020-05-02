State cases rise by 429, to total 29,140

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 29,140. That’s 429 new cases in 24 hours.

(Yesterday, the Department reported 710 new cases, of which 381 came from two labs that are new to reporting. These labs previously have not reported and are now reporting all their historic lab results electronically.)

The state is reporting 23 new deaths, bringing the total to 1,950 deaths. Probable deaths caused by COVID-19 is 43. (Probable deaths are updated weekly).

The total of presumed recovered as of 4/26 is 17,303. That’s 2,376 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. (Presumed recovered counts are updated weekly.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 666 cases, 5 more than yesterday. They are reporting 2 new deaths, bringing the total to 52.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 456 cases, 6 more than yesterday. The state is reporting 33 deaths, same as yesterday. TOHSEP’s evening update last night also reported 33.

Statewide, there are 1,545 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 208 are on ventilators. That’s 62 fewer patients than yesterday, and 22 fewer patients on vents.

The state lab is reporting 8,205 tests* have been completed by their lab and 159,552 commercial tests* have been performed (That’s 638 fewer commercial tests than reported yesterday). This brings the total of tests to 167,757.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 379 state tests, 5 more than yesterday; and 2,850 commercial tests, 103 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 246 state tests, 10 more than yesterday; and 2,533 commercial tests, 102 more than yesterday.

*Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.