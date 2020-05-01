State cases rise by 710 to a total of 28,711

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 28,711. That’s 710 new cases in 24 hours.

The state is reporting 65 new deaths, bringing the total to 1,927 deaths. Probable deaths caused by COVID-19 is 43. (Probable deaths are updated weekly).

The total of presumed recovered as of 4/26 is 17,303. That’s 2,376 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. (Presumed recovered counts are updated weekly.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 661 cases, 10 more than yesterday. They are reporting 5 new deaths, bringing the total to 50.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 450 cases, 13 more than yesterday. The state is reporting 33 deaths, one more than yesterday. (TOHSEP is still reporting 31.)

Statewide, there are 1,607 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 230 are on ventilators. That’s 6 more patients than yesterday, and 1 fewer patient on vents.

The state lab is reporting 8,061 tests* have been completed by their lab and 160,190 commercial tests* have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 168,251. This is 6,942 more than yesterday.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 374 state tests, 7 more than yesterday; and 2,747 commercial tests, 86 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 236 state tests, 10 more than yesterday; and 2,431 commercial tests, 110 more than yesterday.

*Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.