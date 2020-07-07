State cases rise by more than 1,900; hospitalizations top 1,000

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 68,263. That’s 1,936 more cases than yesterday.

The state is reporting 23 new deaths, bringing the total to 3,211 deaths.

The state is reporting 108 probable deaths as of 6/30. (Probable deaths are updated on Mondays.)

The total of presumed recovered as of 6/30 is 43,026. That’s 801 new presumed recovered. (Presumed recovered counts are updated on Mondays.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 1,339 cases, 35 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 90.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 1,309 cases, 32 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 63 deaths.

Statewide, there are 1,025 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 109 are on ventilators. That’s 61 more patients than yesterday, and same number of patients on vents. The number of patients in hospitals has been increasing daily since June 25.

The state lab is reporting 39,588 tests** have been completed by their lab and 808,010 commercial tests** have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 847,598, which is 33,953 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 858 state tests, 2 more than Sunday; and 15,332 commercial tests, 604 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 709 state tests, 1 more than Sunday; and 15,919 commercial tests, 770 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.