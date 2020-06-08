State cases rise by “only” 234 new cases today to total 43,050

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 43,050. That’s 234 new cases since yesterday’s report.

The state is reporting 6 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,831 deaths.

The state is reporting 113 probable deaths as of 6/6 (Probable deaths are updated on Mondays.)

The total of presumed recovered as of 6/6 is 33,904. That’s 2,176 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. (Presumed recovered counts are updated on Mondays.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 909 cases, 7 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 75.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 748 cases, 4 more than yesterday. TOHSEP reported 56 deaths yesterday, same as Saturday. (The state is still reporting 55 deaths, same as Wednesday.)

Statewide, there are 582 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 71 are on ventilators. That’s 7 more patients than yesterday, and 3 fewer patients on vents.

The state lab is reporting 25,346 tests** have been completed by their lab and 417,256 commercial tests** have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 442,602, which is 8,537 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 796 state tests, 3 more than yesterday; and 8,485 commercial tests, 271 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 696 state tests, same as last Wednesday 6/3; and 8,532 commercial tests, 139 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.