State cases rise to 25,258; Lafourche reports 2 new deaths

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 25,258. That’s 404 new cases in 24 hours.

The state is reporting 68 new deaths, bringing the total to 1,473 deaths.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 583 cases, 7 more than yesterday. Sadly, they are reporting 2 new deaths, bringing the total to 32.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 350 cases, 4 more than yesterday. The state is reporting 24 deaths; TOHSEP is still reporting 25 deaths.

Statewide, there are 1,747 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 287 are on ventilators. That’s 51 fewer patients than yesterday, and 10 fewer patients on vents.

The testing numbers, when it comes to the way they are reported, are being modified by the state. LDH is conducting a comprehensive review of commercial testing numbers. The data will be updated upon completion of this review. This does not impact the number of positive cases reported. Positive cases are updated and accurate.