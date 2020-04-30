State cases rise to 28,001; Terrebonne reports 48 new cases

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 28,001. That’s 341 new cases in 24 hours.

The state is reporting 60 new deaths, bringing the total to 1,862 deaths. Probable deaths caused by COVID-19 is 43. (Probable deaths are updated weekly).

The total of presumed recovered as of 4/26 is 17,303. That’s 2,376 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. (Presumed recovered counts are updated weekly.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 651 cases, the same as yesterday. They are reporting a new death, bringing the total to 45.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 437 cases, 48 more than yesterday. The state is reporting 32 deaths, one more than yesterday. (TOHSEP is still reporting 31.)

Statewide, there are 1,601 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 231 are on ventilators. That’s 28 fewer patients than yesterday, and 10 fewer patients on vents.

The state lab is reporting 7,846 tests* have been completed by their lab and 153,463 commercial tests* have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 161,309.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 367 state tests, 5 more than yesterday; and 2,661 commercial tests, 64 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 226 state tests, 31 more than yesterday; and 2,321 commercial tests, 107 more than yesterday.

*Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.