State cases rise to 30,855; Terrebonne and Lafourche each report 2 new deaths

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 30,855. That’s 203 new cases in 24 hours.

The state is reporting 19 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,154 deaths. Probable deaths caused by COVID-19 is 73. (Probable deaths is updated weekly.)

The total of presumed recovered as of 5/2 is 20,316. That’s 3,013 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. Presumed recovered counts are updated weekly.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 698 cases, 5 more than yesterday. They are reporting 2 new deaths, bringing the total to 57.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 501 cases, 2 more than yesterday. The state is reporting 36 deaths; TOHSEP is reporting 37 deaths. This is 2 more than TOHSEP reported yesterday.

Statewide, there are 1,359 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 185 are on ventilators. That’s 73 less patients than yesterday, and 4 less patients on vents.

The numbers of tests being reported today are low.

The state lab is reporting 9,112 tests* have been completed by their lab and 193,304 commercial tests* have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 202,416 which is only 1,649 more than yesterday.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 476 state tests, 63 more than yesterday; and 3,728 commercial tests, 7 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 257 state tests, 6 more than yesterday; and 3,307 commercial tests, 4 more than yesterday.

*Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.