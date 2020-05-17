State cases rise to 34,432; Patients in hospitals continues to steadily decline

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 34,432. That’s 315 new cases in 24 hours.

The state is reporting 12 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,425 deaths. Probable deaths caused by COVID-19 is 66. (Probable deaths are updated on Mondays.)

The total of presumed recovered as of 5/10 is 22,608. That’s 2,292 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. (Presumed recovered counts are updated on Mondays.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 742 cases, 4 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total to 63.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 585 cases, 9 more than yesterday. The state and TOHSEP are reporting 43 deaths, same as yesterday.

Statewide, there are 1,019 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 111 are on ventilators. That’s 9 fewer patients than yesterday, and 12 fewer patients on vents.

The state lab is reporting 11,824 tests* have been completed by their lab and 253,346 commercial tests* have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 265,170, which is 5,428 more than yesterday.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 521 state tests, 5 more than yesterday; and 5,017 commercial tests, 112 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 282 state tests, 14 more than yesterday; and 4,790 commercial tests, 137 more than yesterday.

*Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.