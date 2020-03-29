State cases rise to 3,540; locally, Terrebonne reports 29, Lafourche reports 36

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 3540. That’s 225 new cases in just over 24 hours.

Terrebonne Parish is now reporting 29 cases, 3 more since yesterday and still reporting one death.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 36, 2 more than yesterday, and still reporting two deaths.

There are 1127 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 380 are on ventilators. That’s 200 more patients than yesterday, and 44 new patients on vents.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 14 new deaths, bringing the total to 151 deaths.

In total statewide, 2932 tests have been completed by the state lab and 24,937 tests have been reported to the state by commercial labs. That’s 2708 new tests that have been reported since yesterday’s numbers were released.

59 of our 64 parishes are now reporting cases.