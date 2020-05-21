State cases rise to 36,504; 62 percent of the new cases of today are from reporting backlog

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 36,504.

“LDH announces 1188 newly reported cases on 5/21/20. Of those cases, 682 (62%) are from labs that are reporting for the first time, with cases stretching as far back as 3/25/20.”

The state is reporting 21 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,506 deaths. Probable deaths caused by COVID-19 is 123. (57 more than last week. Probable deaths are updated on Mondays.)

The total of presumed recovered as of 5/16 is 26,249. That’s 3,641 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. (Presumed recovered counts are updated on Mondays.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 763 cases, 10 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 64.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 614 cases, 20 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 45 deaths, same as yesterday.

Statewide, there are 884 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 107 are on ventilators. That’s 47 fewer patients than yesterday, and 3 fewer patients on vents.

The state lab is reporting 13,568 tests* have been completed by their lab and 291,813 commercial tests* have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 305,381, which is 19,411 more than yesterday.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 557 state tests, 14 more than yesterday; and 5,690 commercial tests, 178 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 376 state tests, 74 more than yesterday; and 5,338 commercial tests, 168 more than yesterday.

*Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.