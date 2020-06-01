State cases rise to 40,341; however 31,728 are presumed recovered

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 40,341. That’s 425 new cases since yesterday’s report.

The state is reporting 4 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,690 deaths.

The state is reporting 111 probable deaths as of 5/30. (Probable deaths are updated on Mondays.)

The total of presumed recovered as of 5/30 is 31,728. That’s 3,028 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. (Presumed recovered counts are updated on Mondays.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 827 cases, 6 more than yesterday. They are reporting 1 new death, bringing the total to 72.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 686 cases, 7 more than yesterday. The state is reporting 51 deaths, one less than yesterday.

Statewide, there are 661 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 86 are on ventilators. That’s 17 less patients than yesterday, and 2 more patients on vents.

The state lab is reporting 21,833 tests** have been completed by their lab and 365,537 commercial tests** have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 387,370, which is 12,261 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 789 state tests, 7 more than yesterday; and 7,224 commercial tests, 315 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 695 state tests, 18 more than yesterday; and 7,117 commercial tests, 252 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.