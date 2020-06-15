State cases rise today by 553 new cases; presumed recovered rises to 37,017

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 47,172. That’s an increase of 553 new cases.

The state is reporting 5 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,906 deaths.

The state is reporting 112 probable deaths as of 6/14. (Probable deaths are updated on Mondays.)

The total of presumed recovered as of 6/14 is 37,017. That’s 3,113 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. (Presumed recovered counts are updated on Mondays.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 983 cases, 10 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 77.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 812 cases, 11 more than yesterday. The state is reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 57.

Statewide, there are 568 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 76 are on ventilators. That’s 12 more patients than yesterday, but no increase patients on vents over the last two days.

The state lab is reporting 28,113 tests** have been completed by their lab and 490,612 commercial tests** have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 518,725, which is 9.393 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 824 state tests, 3 more than yesterday; and 9,984 commercial tests, 328 more than yesterday. That’s a total of 10,808 tests.

Terrebonne is reporting 697 state tests, same since last Wednesday; and 10,081 commercial tests, 443 more than yesterday. That’s a total of 10,778 tests.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.