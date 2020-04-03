State cases top 10K; Terrebonne cases at 102, Lafourche cases at 185

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 10,297. That’s 1,147 new cases in 24 hours.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 185 cases, 27 more than yesterday. Their number of deaths has decreased to 3.

Terrebonne Parish is now reporting 102 cases, 5 more since yesterday, with the state only reporting 2 deaths. TOHSEP reported 8 deaths in our parish in last night’s release.

The state is reporting 60 new deaths, bringing the total to 370 deaths. Statewide, there are 1,707 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 535 are on ventilators. That’s 68 more patients than yesterday, and 28 new patients on vents.

Parishes are now reporting the number of tests completed. Terrebonne reported 71 state tests (same as yesterday) and 374 commercial tests (130 more than yesterday). Lafourche has reported 155 state tests (17 more than yesterday) and 801 commercial tests (same as yesterday).

In total statewide, 4,037 tests have been completed by the state lab and 49,608 tests have been reported to the state by commercial labs. That’s 2,559 new tests that have been reported since yesterday’s numbers were released.