State cases top 30,000

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 30,399. That’s 403 new cases in 24 hours.

Network issues on May 6, 2020 impacted our epidemiology team’s database that powers our COVID-19 reporting system for positive cases from labs and deaths. LDH will update the number of reported deaths as soon as the issues have been resolved. Probable deaths caused by COVID-19 is 73. (Probable deaths updated weekly).

The total of presumed recovered as of 5/2 is 20,316. That’s 3,013 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. Presumed recovered counts are updated weekly.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 692 cases, 6 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, with the total at 53.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 476 cases, 7 more than yesterday. The state is reporting 32 deaths. TOHSEP is reporting 33 deaths, same since May 1.

Statewide, there are 1,465 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 187 are on ventilators. That’s 47 less patients than yesterday, and 7 less patients on vents.

The state lab is reporting 8,660 tests* have been completed by their lab and 186,012 commercial tests* have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 194,672, which is 6,441 more than yesterday.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 397 state tests, 2 more than yesterday; and 3,546 commercial tests, 165 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 250 state tests, 2 more than yesterday; and 3,084 commercial tests, 195 more than yesterday.

*Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.