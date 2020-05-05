State death toll rises over 2,000, state cases rises to 29,996

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 29,996. That’s 323 new cases in 24 hours.

The state is reporting 51 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,042 deaths. Probable deaths caused by COVID-19 is 73. (Probable deaths was updated today).

The total of presumed recovered as of 5/2 is 20,316. That’s 3,013 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. Presumed recovered counts are updated weekly.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 686 cases, 5 more than yesterday. They are reporting 1 new death, bringing the total to 53.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 469 cases, 3 more than yesterday. The state is reporting one less death, returning the total to 32. TOHSEP is reporting 33 deaths, same since May 1.

Statewide, there are 1,512 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 194 are on ventilators. That’s 10 more patients than yesterday, but 26 less patients on vents.

The state lab is reporting 8,616 tests* have been completed by their lab and 179,615 commercial tests* have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 188,231, which is 7,300 more than yesterday.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 395 state tests, 2 more than yesterday; and 3,381 commercial tests, 158 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne’s numbers are a bit off today. They are reporting 248 state tests, 48 less than yesterday; this is one more test than they reported on Sunday. Basically, they subtracted out the 49 they reported yesterday. They are reporting 2,889 commercial tests, 135 more than yesterday.

*Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.