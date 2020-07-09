State legislators pen letter to Louisiana education, sports leaders in support of a return to school, athletics

Yesterday, 62 Louisiana state legislators sent a letter to leaders in education and athletics in support of students and athletes returning to the classroom this upcoming school year.

The letter comes from Speaker of the House Clay Schenayder and Rep. Ray Garofalo Jr., who chairs the House Committee on Education, along with other members of the legislature. It was directed to Sandy Holloway, president of State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education; Dr. Cade Brumley, Superintendent of Louisiana Board of Education; and Eddie Bonine, Executive Director of Louisiana High School Athletic Association.

The letter can be read in full below: