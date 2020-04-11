State numbers climb over 20K; local cases continue to rise as well

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 20,014. That’s 761 new cases in 24 hours.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 454 cases, 28 more than yesterday. They are still reporting 13 deaths.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 248 cases, 4 more than yesterday. The state and TOHSEP are reporting 14 deaths.

The state is reporting 51 new deaths, bringing the total to 806 deaths. Statewide, there are 2,067 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 470 are on ventilators. That’s 13 more patients than yesterday, but 9 fewer patients on vents.

Parishes are now reporting the number of tests completed. Terrebonne reported 95 state tests (10 more than yesterday) and 958 commercial tests (52 more than yesterday). Lafourche has reported 293 state tests (21 more than yesterday) and 1,889 commercial tests (116 more than yesterday).

In total statewide, 5,326 tests have been completed by the state lab and 91,589 tests have been reported to the state by commercial labs. That’s 4,635 new tests that have been reported since yesterday’s numbers were released.