State Nursing Organizations Honor Nicholls, Intercollegiate Consortium

Nicholls State University has accepted a 2020 Nightingale Award for Best Graduate Nursing Program on behalf of the Intercollegiate Consortium for a Master of Science in Nursing.

The member universities of the consortium are the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, McNeese State University, Nicholls and Southeastern State University. The Louisiana State Nurses Association and Louisiana Nurses Foundation use the Nightingale Awards to honor achievement and advancement in the field.

“The award is a testament to the commitment and quality of the graduate nursing faculty who teach in the consortium,” said Dr. Sue Westbrook, provost, vice president for academic affairs and dean for the Nicholls College of Nursing.

The Nicholls Master of Science in Nursing prepares graduates for opportunities in healthcare. Two of the concentrations prepare graduates for advanced practice licensure as a family nurse practitioner and a psychiatric mental health family nurse practitioner. A third concentration prepares the graduate to function as a nurse educator.

LNF serves as the research, education and charitable entity of the Louisiana State Nurses Association. The primary focus of LNF is to promote professional nursing through academic scholarships, professional development, recognizing nursing accomplishments and supporting nurses through the Nurse Relief Fund and Nurse Recovery Program. LSNA’s mission is to foster high standards for professional nursing practice for all registered nurses and advocate for quality healthcare for the citizens of Louisiana.