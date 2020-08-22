State, parish declare State of Emergency ahead of dual tropical threats

Gov. John Bel Edwards on Friday declared a state of emergency in advance of potential landfall from Tropical Depression 14, now Tropical Storm Marco, and Tropical Storm Laura, both of which could impact Louisiana in the coming week.

“Louisiana is in a unique situation in that it is in the cone of two storms, which could impact different areas of the state in the coming days. It is too soon to know exactly where, when or how these dual storms will affect Louisiana, but now is the time for our people to prepare for these storms,” Gov. Edwards said. “This evening I declared a state of emergency, which will allow the state to assist local governments as they begin their preparations.”

“It should not be lost on any Louisianan that in addition to twin tropical weather threats, we still have to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gov. Edwards added. “It is critical that you include relevant supplies, including face masks and hand sanitizer, in your emergency kits. COVID-19 does not become less of a threat because of tropical weather.”

Click here to read the emergency declaration.

Gov. Edwards held a Unified Command Group meeting and received a briefing from the National Weather Service. The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is monitoring these storms and the state’s Emergency Operations Center has been activated since March to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

In Terrebonne Parish, Parish President Gordon Dove also declared a state of emergency ahead of both storms. It is expected Lafourche Parish will declare the same at some point today.