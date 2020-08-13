State Police issue Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for missing teenager

The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office for Jordan Prether. On August 12, 2020, Prether was reported missing. Prether is a 17-year-old white female with short red or auburn hair, stands 5’3” tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds.

On August 11, 2020, at approximately 8:00 p.m., Prether was last seen at her residence on Savage Forks Road in Leesville.

Mark Owen is wanted for questioning in her disappearance. Owen is a 35-year-old white male with brown hair, blue eyes, stands 6’2” tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds. Owen is possibly driving a 2009 Jeep Patriot Sport, bearing Tennessee license plate 503VRR. Owen and Prether are believed to be traveling to Tennessee.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Jordan Prether or Mark Owen should immediately contact the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-238-1311.

Contact Information:

S/T Casey Wallace

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section

Office: (318) 239-0912

Casey.wallace@la.gov