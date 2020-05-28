State Police: Teen Killed in Lafourche Parish Crash

From Louisiana State Police Troop C:

Cut Off – Shortly after 3:30 this afternoon, Troopers with Troop C began investigating a single-vehicle crash on LA 308 at East 43rd Street. The crash took the life of 18-year-old Kobi Simoneaux of Cut Off.

The preliminary investigation revealed Simoneaux was traveling south on LA 308 in a 2007 Ford F-150. For unknown reasons, he ran off of the roadway to the right and struck two trees. Simoneaux was properly restrained but suffered fatal injuries in the crash. Impairment is unknown as a factor and a standard toxicology report is pending through the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists to make good, safe decisions behind the wheel. Never drive while impaired or distracted, always ensure every occupant is buckled up, and obey all traffic laws.

Troop C has investigated 11 fatal crashes with 12 total deaths in 2020.