State presumed recovered total rises to 17,303; total cases rises to 27,068

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 27,068. That’s 295 new cases in 24 hours.

The state is reporting 27 new deaths, bringing the total to 1,697 deaths. Probable deaths caused by COVID-19 is 43. This is the new number for this week.

The total of presumed recovered as of 4/26 is 17,303. That’s 2,376 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. (Presumed recovered counts are updated weekly.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 632 cases, 8 more than yesterday. They are still reporting 39 deaths.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 375 cases, 4 more than yesterday. TOHSEP is sadly reporting 4 new deaths, bringing the total to 30. (The state is still reporting 26 deaths.)

Statewide, there are 1,683 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 262 are on ventilators. That’s 18 fewer patients than yesterday, and 3 fewer patients on vents.

The testing numbers have been updated. The state lab is reporting 7,516 tests have been completed by their lab and 139,473 commercial test performed.

Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.