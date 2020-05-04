State releases new presumed recovered numbers; daily cases rise to 29,673

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 29,673. That’s 333 new cases in 24 hours.

The state is reporting 22 new deaths, bringing the total to 1,991 deaths. Probable deaths caused by COVID-19 is 73. (Probable deaths was updated today).

The total of presumed recovered as of 5/2 is 20,316. That’s 3,013 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. Presumed recovered counts are updated weekly. (The state reported 29,140 cases on 5/2, so that’s really good news!)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 681 cases, 12 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 52 since May 2.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 466 cases, 7 more than yesterday. The state and TOHSEP are still reporting 33 deaths, same since May 1.

Statewide, there are 1,502 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 220 are on ventilators. That’s 28 fewer patients than yesterday, but 7 more patients on vents.

The state lab is reporting 8,540 tests* have been completed by their lab and 172,391 commercial tests* have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 180,931, which is 4,771 more than yesterday.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 393 state tests, 6 more than yesterday; and 3,223 commercial tests, 250 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 296 state tests, 49 more than yesterday; and 2,754 commercial tests, 154 more than yesterday.

*Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.