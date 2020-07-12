State reports 1,319 new cases; hospitalizations on the rise

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 78,122. That’s 1,319 more cases than yesterday.

The state is reporting 13 new deaths, bringing the total to 3,308 deaths.

The state is reporting 108 probable deaths as of 7/7/20. (Probable deaths are updated on Mondays.)

The total of presumed recovered as of 7/7/20 is 46,334. That’s 3,308 new presumed recovered. (Presumed recovered counts are typically updated on Mondays.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 1,567 cases, 36 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 91.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 1,661 cases, 73 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 66 deaths, same as yesterday.

Statewide, there are 1,243 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 1134 are on ventilators. That’s 126 more patients than yesterday, and 12 more patients on vents.

The state lab is reporting 43,096 tests** have been completed by their lab and 891,899 commercial tests** have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 934,995, which is 10,548 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 862 state tests, 1 more than yesterday; and 17,058 commercial tests, 281 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 714 state tests, 1 more than yesterday; and 17,763 commercial tests, 309 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.