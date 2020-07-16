State reports a slight jump in MIS-C, a COVID-19 related illness in children

The Louisiana Health Department updated its number of MIS-C cases yesterday.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs. The cause of MIS-C is unknown but many children with this condition had the virus that causes COVID-19 or had been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

The new total on July 15 was 23 cases. This is four more cases since July 6, when the state health department identified 19 cases as having been diagnosed over the past few months.

The CDC defines a case as MIS-C when:

The patient is under the age of 21, with a fever, laboratory evidence of inflammation, and severe illness involving more than two organs that requires hospitalization; AND

No other plausible diagnoses; AND

Positive COVID-19 test, or exposure to a confirmed case, within the four weeks prior to the onset of symptoms.

The median age of the children in these cases is 11.

LDH also confirmed that the death of a second child has been attributed to the condition; two total patients have ben hospitalized; and 19 have been discharged.

Wednesday’s numbers also show that the disease is infecting young males almost twice as much as young females, with 8 cases being females and 15 being male.