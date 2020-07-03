State reports over 1,700 new cases; 100 new cases reported in Lafourche, Terrebonne

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 63,289. That’s 1,728 more cases than yesterday.

The state is reporting 23 new deaths, bringing the total to 3,170 deaths.

The state is reporting 108 probable deaths as of 6/28. (Probable deaths are updated on Mondays.)

The total of presumed recovered as of 6/28 is 42,225. That’s 2,433 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. (Presumed recovered counts are updated on Mondays.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 1,248 cases, 47 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 89.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 1,147 cases, 53 more than yesterday. The state is reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 61.

Statewide, there are 852 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 93 are on ventilators. That’s 12 more patients than yesterday, and 2 more patients on vents. The number of patients in hospitals has been increasing daily since last Thursday. This is the highest amount of patients in hospitals since May.

The state lab is reporting 37,397 tests** have been completed by their lab and 746,745 commercial tests** have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 784,142, which is 16,768 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 851 state tests, 3 more than yesterday; and 14,218 commercial tests, 288 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 707 state tests, same as Wednesday; and 14,567 commercial tests, 323 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.