State reports total cases rises to 26,140; Presumed recovered cases are 14,927

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 26,140. That’s 401 new cases in 24 hours.

The state is reporting 61 new deaths, bringing the total to 1,601 deaths. Probable deaths caused by COVID-19 is 59.

The state is now reporting presumed recovered. A person is presumed recovered if:

1) it has been more than 14 days, since he/she tested positive and he/she is not currently in the hospital or deceased (when hospital status is known), or

2) it has been more than 21 days, since he/she tested positive and he/she is not deceased (when hospital status is unknown).

Presumed recovered counts will be updated weekly.

The total of presumed recovered as of 4/22 is 14,927.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 607 cases, 4 more than yesterday. They are reporting 3 new deaths, bringing the total deaths to 35.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 363 cases, 6 more than yesterday. TOHSEP is still reporting 26 deaths. (The state is still reporting 25 deaths.)

Statewide, there are 1,697 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 286 are on ventilators. That’s 30 fewer patients than yesterday, but 12 more patients on vents.

The testing numbers, when it comes to the way they are reported, are being modified by the state. LDH is conducting a comprehensive review of commercial testing numbers. The data will be updated upon completion of this review. This does not impact the number of positive cases reported. Positive cases are updated and accurate.