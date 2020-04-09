State Representative Reggie Bagala loses his fight with COVID-19

State Representative Reggie Bagala has lost his fight to COVID-19.

The newly elected District 54 state representative had a constituency from Lafourche and Jefferson parishes. He was 54 years old.

His son Triston Bagala shared the following message on his Facebook page this evening:

Mes chers amis, it is with deep sadness that I have to let y’all know that my father, best podna, and state Rep Reggie Bagala has passed away. He was a profoundly honest and decent man, who loved unceasingly. His family, his culture, his LSU Tigers, his friends, and his home here on Bayou Lafourche. Our t-slice of the world will not be the same without such a pillar of our community and an example of the values we hold dearest.

My mom and I would like to thank you all once more for your prayers and support during this time.