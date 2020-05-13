State sees 612 new cases today; total jumps to 32,662

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 32,662. That’s 612 new cases in 24 hours.

The state is reporting 34 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,315 deaths. Probable deaths caused by COVID-19 is 66. (Probable deaths are updated on Mondays.)

The total of presumed recovered as of 5/10 is 22,608. That’s 2,292 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. (Presumed recovered counts are updated on Mondays.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 716 cases, 1 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 60.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 542 cases, 9 more than yesterday. TOHSEP is reporting 41 deaths, 1 more than yesterday. (The state is still reporting 39 deaths.)

Statewide, there are 1,194 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 147 are on ventilators. That’s 126 fewer patients than yesterday, and 1 more patient on vents.

The state lab is reporting 10,310 tests* have been completed by their lab and 227,594 commercial tests* have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 237,904, which is 9,892 more than yesterday.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 497 state tests, same as Monday; and 4,549 commercial tests, 158 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 259 state tests, same as yesterday; and 4,218 commercial tests, 221 more than yesterday.

*Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.