State sees jump in cases, deaths and number of tests

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 31,417. That’s 562 new cases in 24 hours.

The state is reporting 40 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,194 deaths. Probable deaths caused by COVID-19 is 73. (Probable deaths is updated weekly.)

The total of presumed recovered as of 5/2 is 20,316. That’s 3,013 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. Presumed recovered counts are updated weekly.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 706 cases, 8 more than yesterday. They are reporting 2 new deaths, bringing the total to 59.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 523 cases, 22 more than yesterday. The state and TOHSEP are reporting 37 deaths. This is the same number TOHSEP reported yesterday.

Statewide, the numbers of patients in hospitals and on ventilators have not been updated.

The state lab is reporting 9,377 tests* have been completed by their lab and 202,708 commercial tests* have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 212,085, which is 9,669 more than yesterday.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 480 state tests, 4 more than yesterday; and 4,019 commercial tests, 291 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 257 state tests, same as yesterday; and 3,641 commercial tests, 334 more than yesterday.

*Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.