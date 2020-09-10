State surpasses 2 million tests mark; nearly 500 new cases reported today

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 155,419. That’s 499 more cases than yesterday.

The state is reporting 21 new deaths, bringing the total to 4,991 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 9/7/20 is 140,440. That’s 6,008 new presumed recovered since 8/31/20. The state is reporting 170 probable deaths as of 9/2/20. LDH is also reporting 935 probable cases as of 9/9/2020, 39 more than reports on 8/31.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 3,400 cases, 13 more than yesterday. They are reporting 115 deaths, same as Tuesday.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,472 cases, 13 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 104 deaths, same as yesterday.

Statewide, there are 762 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 125 are on ventilators. That’s 20 fewer patients than yesterday and 2 more patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 2,009,584 which is 10,557 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 37,722 tests, 140 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 35,744 tests, 250 more than yesterday.