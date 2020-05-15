State total rises to 33,837, seeing fewer new cases than last two days

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 33,837. That’s 348 new cases in 24 hours.

The state is reporting 31 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,382 deaths. Probable deaths caused by COVID-19 is 66. (Probable deaths are updated on Mondays.)

The total of presumed recovered as of 5/10 is 22,608. That’s 2,292 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. (Presumed recovered counts are updated on Mondays.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 724 cases, 5 more than yesterday. They are reporting 3 new deaths, bringing the total to 63.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 557 cases, 7 more than yesterday. The state and TOHSEP are reporting 43 deaths, one more than TOHSEP reported yesterday.

Statewide, there are 1,091 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 132 are on ventilators. That’s 102 fewer patients than yesterday, and 8 fewer patients on vents.

The state lab is reporting 11,114 tests* have been completed by their lab and 242,075 commercial tests* have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 253,189, which is 5,601 more than yesterday.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 512 state tests, 4 more than yesterday; and 4,761 commercial tests, 93 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 263 state tests, 2 more than yesterday; and 4,501 commercial tests, 141 more than yesterday.

*Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.