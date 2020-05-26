State totals rise by 245 cases to 38,054 cases; lower numbers today after computer issues over the weekend

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 38,054. That’s 245 new cases in 24 hours.

The state is reporting 11 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,596 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 5/24 is 28,700. That’s 2,451 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. (Presumed recovered counts are updated on Mondays.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 776 cases, 1 more than yesterday. They are reporting 1 new death, bringing the total to 71.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 641 cases, 2 more than yesterday. The state is reporting 48 deaths, same since Friday.

Statewide, there are 831 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 103 are on ventilators. That’s 16 fewer patients than yesterday, and 1 more patients on vents.

The state lab is reporting 17,725 tests** have been completed by their lab and 323,301 commercial tests** have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 341,026, which is 10,128 more than yesterday.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 592 state tests, 3 more than yesterday; and 6,351 commercial tests, 91 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 460 state tests, 5 more than yesterday; and 6,001 commercial tests, 121 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.