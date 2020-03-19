State up to 347 cases and reporting 8th death

The Louisiana Department of Health has reported the number of cases has risen to 347. That’s 67 new cases since yesterday’s update.

Another death has been reported, bringing the total to 8.

Lafourche and Terrebonne are reporting new cases, bringing each parish’s total to 4.

Cases reported include positive COVID-19 tests results from both the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and commercial labs. The CDC no longer requires that positive test results be confirmed.

Four new parishes are reporting cases, bringing the total of parishes with reported cases to 17.

805 tests have been completed. Tests reported here are completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory, and does not include commercial testing.