States cases jump to 16,284; 70 new deaths reported; Terrebonne deaths rise to 12

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 16,284. That’s 1,417 new cases in 24 hours.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 322 cases, 17 more than yesterday. They are reporting 7 deaths.

Terrebonne Parish is now reporting 194 cases, 12 more since yesterday. While the state is now reporting 11 deaths, TOHSEP is reporting 12.

The state is reporting 70 new deaths, bringing the total to 582 deaths. Statewide, there are 1,996 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 519 are on ventilators. That’s 187 more patients than yesterday, but 44 fewer patients on vents.

Parishes are now reporting the number of tests completed. Terrebonne reported 78 state tests (same as yesterday) and 597 commercial tests (22 more than yesterday). Lafourche has reported 214 state tests (5 more than yesterday) and 1,378 commercial tests (107 more than yesterday).

In total statewide, 4,609 tests have been completed by the state lab and 70,046 tests have been reported to the state by commercial labs. That’s 5,489 new tests that have been reported since yesterday’s numbers were released.