Statewide, cases rise to 18,283 and deaths rise to 702; locally, more of the same

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 18,283. That’s 1,253 new cases in 24 hours.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 393 cases, 38 more than yesterday. They are reporting 11 deaths.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 233 cases, 24 more than yesterday. The state and TOHSEP are reporting 13 deaths, one less than the state reported yesterday.

The state is reporting 50 new deaths, bringing the total to 702 deaths. Statewide, there are 2,014 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 473 are on ventilators. That’s 31 more patients than yesterday, but 17 fewer patients on vents.

Parishes are now reporting the number of tests completed. Terrebonne reported 79 state tests (1 more than yesterday) and 827 commercial tests (161 more than yesterday). Lafourche has reported 262 state tests (19 more than yesterday) and 1,636 commercial tests (153 more than yesterday).

In total statewide, 4,971 tests have been completed by the state lab and 81,948 tests have been reported to the state by commercial labs. That’s 5,513 new tests that have been reported since yesterday’s numbers were released.