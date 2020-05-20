Statewide patients in hospitals number drops below one thousand for first time since March

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 35,316. That’s 278 new cases in 24 hours.

The state is reporting 27 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,485 deaths. Probable deaths caused by COVID-19 is 123. (57 more than last week. Probable deaths are updated on Mondays.)

The total of presumed recovered as of 5/16 is 26,249. That’s 3,641 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. (Presumed recovered counts are updated on Mondays.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 753 cases, 3 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 64.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 594 cases, 3 more than yesterday. TOHSEP is reporting 45 deaths, same as yesterday. (The state is reporting 44 deaths.)

Statewide, there are 931 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 110 are on ventilators. That’s 73 fewer patients than yesterday, and 2 fewer patients on vents.

The state lab is reporting 12,795 tests* have been completed by their lab and 273,175 commercial tests* have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 285,970, which is 7,897 more than yesterday.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 543 state tests, 2 more than yesterday; and 5,512 commercial tests, 162 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 302 state tests, 4 more than yesterday; and 5,170 commercial tests, 110 more than yesterday.

*Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.