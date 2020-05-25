Statewide presumed recovered total is now 28,700; total cases jumps by 640, to total 37,809

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 37,809. That’s 640 new cases in 24 hours.

(LDH has resolved the server issue that impacted reporting on commercial lab data on May 23-24, and more than 95 percent of impacted labs have been pulled into today’s reporting.)

The state is reporting 18 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,585 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 5/24 is 28,700. That’s 2,451 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. (Presumed recovered counts are updated on Mondays.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 775 cases, 9 more than yesterday. They are reporting 2 new deaths, bringing the total to 70.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 639 cases, 11 more than yesterday. The state is reporting 48 deaths, same since Friday.

Statewide, there are 847 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 102 are on ventilators. That’s 34 more patients than yesterday, and no change in patients on vents.

The state lab is reporting 17,396 tests** have been completed by their lab and 313,502 commercial tests** have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 330,898, which is 14,862 more than yesterday.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 589 state tests, 13 more than yesterday; and 6,260 commercial tests, 476 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 455 state tests, 17 more than yesterday; and 5,880 commercial tests, 403 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.