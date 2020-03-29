“Stay at Home” order expected to be extended

This afternoon, both Governor John Bel Edwards and President Donald Trump held press conferences within hours of one another.

Governor Edwards addressed us from the Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, joined by New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

“As you know, my stay at home order is scheduled to end on April 13th,” Edwards said. “I do want people to know that based on facts on the ground as we get close to that date we will determine whether to extend that date. Right now, I can tell you it may well have to be extended beyond April 13th.”

He also addressed the smaller increase of positive cases in this morning’s numbers, saying, “You may be feeling a little bit better today because the new cases in the last 24 hours are smaller than the previous 24 hours. Understand there were fewer tests that were administered as well. So nobody should rest too easy, although I am personally anxious to see real evidence that we are flattening the curve.”

As of noon, Louisiana has 3,540 positive cases and 151 deaths.

An hour later, President Donald Trump announced he is extending the voluntary national shutdown for a month, through April 30.

“The modeling estimates that the peak in death rate is likely to hit in two weeks,” said Trump. “I will say it again. The peak, the highest point of death rates, remember this, is likely to hit in two weeks… Therefore, we will be extending our guidelines to April 30, to slow the spread.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, again shared his estimate from an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” that it remained possible that 100,000 to 200,000 people could die in the U.S. Over 2,300 people with the virus already have died in our country.