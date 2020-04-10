Stay Home, Save Lives: A Video Message from Terrebonne Parish Leaders
Terrebonne Parish leaders shared a video on social media yesterday urging our citizens to stay home to save lives this Easter weekend.
In the video, Parish President Gordon Dove, Chief Dana Coleman and Sheriff Jerry Larpenter each ask citizens to skip the parties, say some prayers and stay home.
The Times urges our readers to follow the order and stay home.
STAY HOME, SOCIAL DISTANCING, STOP THE SPREAD, SAVES LIVES!It’s going to take every one of us working together and being good neighbors to stop the spread. Together we can beat this virus! GOD BLESS and HAPPY EASTER
Posted by Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove on Thursday, April 9, 2020