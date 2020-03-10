Steps Being Taken in Rec 11 to Shut Down Equipment, Allow Council Control the District

The Parish is taking steps tomorrow to shut down equipment that is unsafe within Rec District 11.

During the Policy Procedure and Legal Committee, Board Member Jessica Domangue showed photos of damaged equipment. J. Dana Ortego, the Director of Human Resources, was advised by Jules P. Hebert Legal Advisor to the committee, to shut down the equipment, Monday, March 9.

“If there is conditions that we know of and they’re unsafe,” said Hebert. “Either we go fix it or we shut those areas down.”

As she went through the display Domangue said some of the photos were older and things had changed in a few since the time of there taking. This was presented just before her suggestion that legal counsel draft a ordinance for the Parish Council to take control of Rec 11, dissolve the Rec Board, and create an Advisory Board in its place.

The images included holes rusted through the floor of climbing equipment, swing sets and jungle gyms lacking fall protection, and other issues.

After the direction given by legal counsel, Ortego said he would return to the locations of the photo and, if still in need of addressing, he would tape them up and place signs.

Standing before the committee, Ortego said he had a jump drive full of 94 photos, only 12 of which were commending Rec Districts for repairs.

“It doesn’t seem like Rec District 11 always has a plan to forsee or to address some of the issues we are having” said Ortego.

Board Member Carl Harding argued against the motion for a lengthy period, challenging both Domangue and Ortego.

Harding placed some blame on Ortego for not shutting down equipment. Ortego explained that his department did not shut things down, rather, he only made suggestions.

Turning his attention to Domangue, Harding criticized her, “you’re only talking about District 5,” he said.

“Rec 11 incorporates more than just District 5,” he continued. “If you want to attack it, attack it as a whole.”

Harding eventually reformed some of his later arguments, when some of his numbers regarding Rec 11’s ability to pay its debt were corrected by Kandace Mauldin, Chief Finance Officer.

“You can’t take our Rec 11,” said Harding. “You’re basically taking over any Rec District at any time.”

This ordinance, if passed, could be applied to any Rec District if the Council voted for such action.

Board Member John Navy made a motion to amend the ordinance and add Rec 2-3 to the proposal.

This amendment was voted out 5-4: Domangue voted yes; Darrin Guidry, yes; Daniel Babin, no; Dirk Guidry, no; Steve Trosclair, no; Navy, yes; Harding, yes; Gerald Michel, no; and John Amadee, no.

Navy also asked why the Council, which the board members are all a part of, could not simply remove problematic members from the board.

Hebert explained that this was an alternative to that.

The motion to move forward and allow Legal Counsel to draft the ordinance was passed: Domangue, yes; Darrin Guidry, yes; Babin, yes; Dirk Guidry, yes; Trosclair, yes; Navy, no; Harding, no; Michel, yes; Amadee, no.