Stimulus Package Details: What it means for you

So what exactly does this $2 trillion dollar deal mean for YOU?

According to reports, the deal being negotiated provides adults making up to $75,000 per year would receive $1,200. Married couples making up to $150,000 per year would receive $2,400. You could also receive $500 for each child. Qualifying income levels will be based on 2019 federal tax returns, if already filed, and otherwise on 2018 returns.

Reports from CNN are estimating the checks wouldn’t be received by Americans until May.

According to estimates by the Tax Policy Center, around 90% of Americans would be eligible for full or partial payments.

Stay with the Times as we follow the progress of the Stimulus Package through the Senate.