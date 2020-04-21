Stores must continue to adhere to American Disabilities Act, allow for assistance with shopping during pandemic

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government shared the following in tonight’s daily update:

By order of the Parish President, retail store outlets shall adhere to the requirements of the American Disabilities Act (ADA). Disabled patrons entering retail outlets shall be allowed to enter the store with one other person to assist them with their shopping needs. Retail outlets shall assist all disabled patrons to the fullest extent of the American Disabilities Act at all times including this pandemic.

Everyone should continue to practice social distancing. You may have coronavirus with no symptoms (asymptomatic) and spread the virus to others or others that think they do not have coronavirus because they do not have symptoms may spread it to you. Please stay at home unless you need essential items.