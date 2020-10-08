Students, teachers at Lafourche elementary school to quarantine due to COVID-19 cluster

From the Lafourche Parish School District:

Today we have been notified that employees and students in two classes have tested positive for COVID-19 on the campus of W.S. Lafargue Elementary School. Our guidance from the Louisiana Department of Health guidelines classify multiple classrooms as a cluster and warrants quarantining of the entire school. As a result, all students and employees who have been on the campus of W.S. Lafargue beginning Monday, October 5th will quarantine for 14 days from today. This quarantine will

remain in effect until Friday, October 23rd.

A deep cleaning of the school will begin immediately.

Students should log in to Google classroom daily to record attendance and complete assignments. If students become ill, they will be able to make up any missed work.

Free COVID-19 testing will be available for anyone experiencing symptoms at Nicholls State University from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM, October 12-16, 2020 ages 5 and up.