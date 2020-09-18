Subtropical Storm Alpha has formed, but you’ll never believe where

Subtropical Storm Alpha has formed near the coast of Portugal. This means if tropical depression 22 forms a tropical storm later today, it will now be named Beta.

NHC is issuing advisories on newly-formed Subtropical Storm Alpha. It’s centered as of 430 p.m. GMT (12:30 p.m. EDT) off the coast of Portugal about 75 miles north of Lisbon. The storm is moving toward the northeast near 17 mph (28 km/h), and this general motion is expected during the next day or so before dissipation. Alpha should move across the coast of west-central Portugal during the next couple of days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Alpha is a small storm. Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center. Little change in strength is expected before landfall, with rapid weakening over land through the weekend.

Alpha is expected to produce 1 to 2 inches (25 to 50 mm) of rainfall, with isolated amounts of 3 inches (75 mm) over the northern portion of Portugal and into west-central Spain through Saturday morning.