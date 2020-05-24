Sunday brings low total case increases, total deaths

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 37,169. That’s 129 new cases in 24 hours.

The state is reporting 7 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,567 deaths. Probable deaths caused by COVID-19 is 123. (57 more than last week. Probable deaths are updated on Mondays.)

The total of presumed recovered as of 5/16 is 26,249. That’s 3,641 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. (Presumed recovered counts are updated on Mondays.)





Lafourche Parish is reporting 766 cases, same as Friday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 68.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 628 cases, 2 more than yesterday. The state is reporting 48 deaths, same since Friday.

Statewide, there are 813 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 102 are on ventilators. That’s 23 fewer patients than yesterday, and 10 fewer patients on vents.

The state lab is reporting 16,326 tests** have been completed by their lab and 299,710 commercial tests** have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 316,036, which is 1,589 more than yesterday.

(Due to server issues, the most recent update is not inclusive of total commercial lab data. The state lab data has not been impacted. Once resolved, LDH will update at the next noon update.)

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 576 state tests, 1 more than yesterday; and 5,784 commercial tests, 11 more than Friday.

Terrebonne is reporting 438 state tests, 3 more than yesterday; and 5,477 commercial tests, 5 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.