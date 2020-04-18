Superintendent discusses Distance Learning, Grade Promotion for Terrebonne Parish Schools

Earlier this week Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation closing all K-12 public schools for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic. That decision, however, came to no surprise to the Terrebonne Parish School District (TPSD). “We absolutely anticipated that and have been planning for that,” Superintendent Philip Martin said.

So, what’s next for Terrebonne Parish schools?

In a sense, business as “usual”: TPSD will continue the programs that were implemented after the initial closure on March 13 — such as distance learning.

Distance learning took two paths, Martin explained, the online platform and the physical packets parents picked up at local schools. The latter surprised the District on how favored it became.

“We did the paper learning packets with the knowledge that not everybody has the internet or a device,” Martin said. “We started making 200 packets per grade level…We’re now up to 800 packets per grade level.”

Martin said the response showed him two things: either more people than they thought don’t have the online capability, or a lot of people just prefer dealing with paper versus online. “I’m not sure which one, but it’s probably a combination of those two,” he continued. “But the learning packets have been very, very successful in terms of parents coming to pick them up.”

The District is also working on transitioning the online learning package, Martin said, to make it more interactive with teachers and more specific to individual classrooms.

“There is not a perfect method to either one. Nothing replaces the teacher in the classroom standing next to a child explaining, modeling, supporting. Nothing can replace that,” he said. “But you know, we’re doing what we can as much as we can through the distance learning package.”

Paper learning packets are available at Southdown Elementary and South Terrebonne High School. New two-week packets will be available on April 20, May 4 and May 18. Online educational resources can be found here.

Martin noted that TPSD distance learning does not affect a student’s promotion. “I know grades are important and people put a lot of emphasis on them, but what’s most important is learning,” he said.

“We just don’t want to stress our community more. I don’t think it’s educationally appropriate. Certainly, it’s not socially appropriate to try to hold kids to grades on this long-distance learning. So we’re not doing that,” he continued. “It’s simply learning for the sake of learning.”

The 4th grading period grade for the 2019-2020 school year will be the highest grade of the completed 3 grading periods, according to the TPSD FAQ page — which also addresses questions about graduation, prom, and LEAP tests, among others.

Those who were on track to move on, will be promoted, Martin said. But it’s the students who were teetering on the edge that school officials have to make decisions on.

“We need to be guided by two words in this time: be generous. Don’t be ridiculous either way. Don’t be ridiculous and be too demanding, and don’t be ridiculous just letting anything go. But be generous,” Martin said. “If a kid is close, we’re going to give a very, very, very, very, very strong leaning toward what helps the kid the most.”

In addition to distance learning, the District will continue the Grab-and-Go meal program, which recently added breakfast, and teachers will continue to appear on HTV Channel 10 daily at 3:30 p.m., giving lessons aimed at younger children.

Some educators have even integrated Google Classroom — where teachers can create classes, distribute assignments, grade and send feedback all in one hub. The methods vary from school to school, Martin said, but they’re all geared toward teaching online and from a distance.





The superintendent also touched on the importance of the community coming together during the COVID-19 crisis.

“It’s a difficult time for the school system and our whole community. We all need to pull together and do what we’re supposed to do: staying home, following the governor’s guidance. That’s the only way we’re going to bring this to closure,” he said. “We’re all hoping and praying that it ends soon.”